Local church hosts drive-in Easter service

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Instead of filling the pews, Word of Life Church in Wichita filled their parking lot this Easter Sunday. “This is a bigger turn out than I expected that’s for sure,” said Angie Harris.

Opting out of watching a live-stream service, Harris and her kids decided to go to the drive-in. With the turn of the radio dial, they heard the word, “It’s awesome! It’s definitely interesting and something new. It made us want to get up in the morning and come here,” she said.

After weeks of not meeting in person, the congregation resurrected on the blacktop. “It’s Easter and so today is the day that Jesus rose from the dead and it’s so important for us to have an ability to honor him and to come together,” said Tim Rotola, Finance and Personnel Director at Word of Life Church.

The group believes in the power of the Lord but they are still mindful of the medical times. All church volunteers arming themselves with masks, gloves, and 6-foot poles. They made sure to obey all social distancing rules. As well as, having all guests parking in every other parking spot.

“We just really missed church and we just wanted to be here in person. Even if we are in our vehicles,” said Caleb Bradfield.

The group together, only separated by car doors. They are still connecting through their car horns and the message. “People need to gather. I think gathering is really important, especially with church and families. It’s really important to know that everybody still has each other,” said Sonja Bradfield.

LATEST STORIES: