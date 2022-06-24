Which Fjallraven products for hiking are best?

Fjallraven is known for two things in the outdoor industry: quality packs and hard to pronounce names. If you want to get outdoors but feel overwhelmed by the number of brands, Fjallraven has high-quality materials that will help you enjoy every mile you hike. If you want a pack that can handle day hikes, overnight camping, and cross-country travel with ease, check out the Fjallraven Abisko Hike 35L Backpack.

What to know before you buy a Fjallraven product for hiking

Size

Hiking backpacks are measured in liters. How many liters you need depends on two main things: what you’re bringing and where you are. For instance, if you plan to throw just a sleeping bag and sleeping pad in your backpack and camp under the stars, you can get away with a smaller pack than usually recommended. The opposite is the case if you enjoy a more comfortable camping experience and cooking full meals on the trail..

If you plan to hike in areas where bears or other animals interested in your food are present, you’ll likely be required to carry a bear canister. These are hard-sided and bulky, taking up a good deal of the available space in your pack. If you often hike in bear country, size up to the larger pack capacity.

Multi-use or just for hiking

If you want a pack that’s good for day hikes and for taking to the office, then a smaller daypack is what you’ll want. A good pack for office and outdoor use is usually between 20-30L. If you plan to do anything more than a day hike, you’ll want to buy a larger backpack that is separate from your everyday use bag.

Weight

There are ultralight backpacking brands on the market and Fjallraven isn’t one of them. If you’ve never bought a hiking backpack before, you may not notice this. Those coming from other, lighter brands may notice that Fjallraven packs tend to be on the heavier side. This is mainly due to its rugged frame and durable materials. These packs are built to last.

What to look for in a quality Fjallraven product for hiking

Durability

Fjallraven has a limited lifetime warranty, but outside of a manufacturing error, it’s unlikely you’ll ever need it. Fjallraven is not a brand that has delved into the ultralight trend like many other brands have. While Fjallraven products take a bit more effort to carry over long distances, they tend to leave their lighter competitors in the dust over the long term.

Rain cover included

One of the biggest headaches when buying a hiking backpack is the lack of included rain cover. While some brands do include one, it’s not the standard. For the money one needs to shell out to get a good, name brand pack, one would hope a rain cover came standard. For Fjallraven, it does. No need to spend $40 to purchase one separately and hope that it fits.

Over-engineered

When it comes to the zippers, pockets, and access points, Fjallraven has almost more than necessary. While there may be a slight learning curve to unlock everything that Fjallraven packs have to offer, the benefit is that you won’t have to upgrade to a more full-featured pack after a season or two of experience.

How much you can expect to spend on Fjallraven products for hiking

This really depends on the size of the pack and its intended use. Expect to spend anywhere from $100-$250, depending on your needs.

Fjallraven product for hiking FAQ

What kind of warranty does Fjallraven offer?

A. Fjallraven offers a limited lifetime warranty on its packs covering manufacturing defects such as split seams or broken zippers. The warranty also covers accidental damage such as rips or abrasions.

What size backpack do I need for weekend trips?

A. This mainly depends on your intended use and what you plan to bring. As a rule of thumb, two- to four-day trips can be packed into an approximately 60L pack. If you have something closer to 40L, that will cover you from day hikes to two days at most. This also depends on how much you pack and how heavy a pack you’re willing to carry, so adjust as you see fit.

What’s the best Fjallraven product for hiking to buy?

Top Fjallraven product for hiking

Fjallraven Abisko Hike 35L Backpack

What you need to know: If you want a good entry-level Fjallraven pack for day hikes, overnight trips and travel, this pack lands in the sweet spot.

What you’ll love: 35L is a great size for a night or two in places where you aren’t required to carry a bear canister. The rugged waxed canvas material allows you to hike without worrying you’ll snag your pack on a branch.

What you should consider: A bear canister will fill up the majority of the available space very quickly. One size only.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Top Fjallraven product for hiking for the money

Fjallraven Ulvo 23L Backpack

What you need to know: If you want a Fjallraven pack that can go from the office to the trail and look good on both, this is it.

What you’ll love: This bag is waterproof and abrasion resistant, keeping your things safe on the trail and the road. The laptop sleeve and shoulder straps are both padded, and the pack only weighs about a pound and a half.

What you should consider: If you’re considering an overnight camping trip, this won’t cut it.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

Worth checking out

Fjallraven Kaipak 58L Backpack

What you need to know: If you expect to do more than a few overnights a year, especially if you need a bear canister, a larger pack is essential.

What you’ll love: The compression and pad straps allow for an incredible precise fit. The padding on the hip belt and shoulder straps makes carrying heavier loads more comfortable. If you’re looking for a year-round pack, this can do the job in winter and early spring as well.

What you should consider: This is a heavier pack at over four and a half pounds and only comes in one size.

Where to buy: Sold by Backcountry and Amazon

