10 things to know about Dallas’ NYE ‘Party on the Plaza’

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — New for 2020, you’ll be able to enjoy the Dallas fireworks for free along with soaking in some of the hottest musical acts in Texas at the ‘Party in the Plaza’ on New Year’s Eve.

Hosts Ron Corning and Yolonda Williams will be joined by Dallas’ American Idol favorites Jason and Michael CASTRO and the Emerald City Elevation Band outside Dallas City Hall. The festivities begin at 7:00 p.m. and run through the end of the fireworks show.

Here are 10 things you’ll want to know if you plan to head to the free, family-friendly event:

Do you need a ticket? No, it’s a free event, but wristbands will be issued at security and checked for re-entry.

Is there an age limit? No, but please note there will NOT be any children’s activities or games at this event.

Can you bring lawn chairs and blankets? Yes, there will be limited table seating inside the party area, so attendees are welcome to find spots outside the plaza for their blankets and chairs to enjoy the bands and for great viewing of the fireworks.

Where are the main gates for entry? There are two main entrances: The east gate entrance is at the corner of Akard and Marilla streets and the west gate entrance is at the corner at Ervay and Marilla streets.

Can you bring coolers or backpacks? No containers of any kind will be allowed inside the plaza and purses will be checked at security.

Will there be food? Food trucks will be located on Akard Street. Wine and Beer sold inside the plaza area only.

Can I bring my dogs? Sorry – no dogs admitted inside the plaza party.

Where can I park? Parking is available at the convention center Griffith Street garage, as well as area surface lots.

I’m taking a ride-sharing service to the event – where can they drop off and pick up? Uber and Lyft drop-off points will be at the corners of Wood and Akard streets and Field and Akard streets.

I need a ride! How else can I get there? Take DART! Coors Light and DART are delivering FREE rides on all buses, trains, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station on New Year’s Eve. Ride complimentary from 6 p.m. through end of service on December 31. No passes or coupons required.

If you can’t make it to Dallas, we have you covered! We’ll be live streaming from Dallas City Hall a few hours before the fireworks. And of course, you’ll be able to view the spectacular show at midnight right here on our website.