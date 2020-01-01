1  of  2
Emerald City Elevation Band rocks Party on the Plaza

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – No trip down memory lane as we prepare to say goodbye to the 2010s would be complete without hearing some of your favorite songs from the last decade!

Emerald City Elevation Band, which markets itself as the top cover band in the country, performed Tuesday night outside Dallas City Hall at the “Party on the Plaza” event.  The free, family-friendly event started at 7p.m. and leads up to the midnight fireworks show on Reunion Tower.

Emerald City Band has been performing for more than 30 years.  The group says it’s played more than 4,000 weddings.

