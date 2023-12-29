DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Bri Bagwell may not be a name you’re familiar with…yet.

Bagwell has been a staple of the Texas country music scene for more than a decade. Watching her perform, you feel like she’s one big song away from skyrocketing into superstardom. She rocked the crowd during the taping of Lone Star NYE in Dallas in early December.

Bagwell describes her style as “high energy country music” and notes she’ll be performing original songs as part of Lone Star NYE on Sunday night.

After honing her craft as a kid in New Mexico, Bagwell found her voice and spot on stage as a student at the University of Texas. Bagwell released her debut album, “Banned from Santa Fe,” in June 2011, sending her into the spotlight as the sole female artist on the Texas Music Chart for several weeks.

Her breakout single, “Banned from Santa Fe,” and the popular track “Whiskey” (also the name of her rescue pup) made her a hit on social media. In the years that followed, she was named Texas Regional Radio Report Female Vocalist of the Year for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017. Bagwell is also a noteworthy songwriter for Sony/ATV Publishing on Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Lone Star NYE 2024” will air across the state of Texas, as well as affiliates in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri. The New Year’s Eve program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.