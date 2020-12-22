Nexstar partners with KXAS in Dallas to broadcast “Lone Star NYE 2021”

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR/KXAS) – As we ring in 2021, Nexstar Inc. and KXAS, the NBC affiliate in Dallas, have announced the two entities are coming together once again to broadcast a New Year’s Eve special, “Lone Star NYE 2021.”

The New Year’s Eve Program will air December 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT. The program will be hosted by KARK anchor D.J. Williams and KXAS anchor Katy Blakey.

This year’s program will feature Eli Young Band, singer Ryan Berg from NBC’s “The Voice” and the traditional Dallas’ Reunion Tower fireworks spectacular.

“Lone Star NYE 2021” will broadcast across the state of Texas, as well as, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

“Bringing people together during the holidays is something that we always look forward to, and Nexstar is very pleased to continue its partnership with NBC 5 for the fourth consecutive year of ‘Lone Star NYE 2021′ and the’ Over the Top NYE’ fireworks spectacular,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar Inc.’s President of Broadcasting.

“Nexstar is focused on delivering exclusive local programming that informs, entertains, and enriches the daily lives of our viewers. We are, once again, proud to share this New Year’s Eve tradition with our audiences throughout Texas and the millions of viewers in the surrounding states throughout the Southeast and Southwest.”

The remarkable, nonstop, 10-minute fireworks show will illuminate the Dallas city skyline with breath-taking panoramic fireworks and include more than 4,000 pyrotechnic special effects fired from 560 feet above ground atop Reunion Tower.

The tower itself, meanwhile, is covered with 259 LED lights that will display thousands of unique designs and patterns during the show.

Here’s a list of where you can watch the show. You will also be able to stream the show live on this website.