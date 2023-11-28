LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The fine line between a good New Year’s Eve souvenir and junk — well, it’s probably in the eye of the beholder.

But if the host puts in the effort, try to show a little appreciation in the spirit of the new year. We went spelunking for the average, the thoughtful and the fantabulous to share with partiers who are embracing 2024. That optimism looks good on you — better than those 2023 NYE eyeglasses.

Etsy and Pinterest are two places to find inspiration to make your own party favors. (Try not to answer where you got it before they even ask.)

Games, clothing and party decorations are plentiful on both sites. You’ll also find recipes and a lot of crafts on Pinterest.

But that’s getting into gift territory. When you think of party favors, doesn’t your mind drift to cheap but flashy hats and horns, beads and banners? On a night known for excess, a little gaudy can be a good thing.

Here are some of the things you might see at celebrations this year. We’re not giving you the links, because once you start shopping you’ll never come back:

Personalized New Year’s Eve champagne flute. $10.99 on Etsy, RootsAndLaceGifts.

Happy New Year Party Kit. $25.00 on eBay, shesha-2151.

12-piece black and gold metallic foil paper lanterns. $16.99 on Amazon, Nicrolandee.

New Year’s Eve treasure hunt kit for older kids. $6.46 on Etsy, RiverbridgeDesigns.

2024 Happy New Year’s Eve plastic glasses. 20 for $27.99 on Amazon.

2024 light-up glasses. 9.99 each on eBay (discounts for larger orders), dbshopnyc.

Metalic Gold & Silver New Year’s Eve party horns (24), $9.00 on partycity.com.

You can also try Shopify, but know that you’ll have to sign up for a free trial before you can even search.

Maybe you need a little shove toward making a New Year’s resolution this year. Here’s a start on that, a Life Kit offered by National Public Radio to encourage you on your way to some serious decisions.