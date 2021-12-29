‘They’re going to have fun’: McCreery expects exciting Lone Star NYE 2022

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — Country musician Scotty McCreery will headline Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022.

The must-watch New Year’s Eve celebration will include the “Over the Top NYE” 10-minute live fireworks spectacular along with a choreographed drone show over Reunion Tower and performances by McCreery.

McCreery recently released his fifth studio album, “Same Truck,” which featured his fourth consecutive No. 1 hit on both the Billboard and Mediabase country radio charts, “You Time.”

McCreery said he’s looking forward to helping people ring in 2022.

“They’re going to have fun,” McCreery said. “We’re going to have a good time up there and play the songs that bring in the new year the right way.”

McCreery has been on the road promoting his new album after spending much of the last year at home. `

His latest single, “Damn Strait” honors Texan and country legend George Strait and is rising on the charts.

“It’s just like go-go-go,” said McCreery. “I feel like some of the guys in the band are getting tired and I’m like ‘We sat on the couch all last year. Let’s go and do our thing.’ It’s been fun.”

It’s been a busy holiday season for McCreery.

In addition to being part of people’s New Year’s Eve plans, his No. 1 hit “Five More Minutes” inspired a Christmas movie by the same name which is currently airing on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries network this month.

NBC5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams will host Lone Star NYE 2022 from Reunion Tower’s Cloud 9 level. The broadcast is viewed by millions across six states and boasts the largest fireworks show in the central time zone.

NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster for this special New Year’s Eve program, airing in an additional 27 Nexstar television stations.