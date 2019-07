WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was taken to a hospital with critical injuries when a motorcycle crashed into a motor vehicle.

Sedgwick County Dispatchers confirm to KSN that a motorcycle and vehicle crashed just after 9 p.m. Sunday. That wreck critically injured one person. That person was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities responded to the accident at MacArthur and Hydraulic in south Wichita.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.