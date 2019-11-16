1 dead after being run over in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is dead after being run over by a car in southeast Wichita.

Police say officers responded to a carjacking call at 2:30 a.m. near Lincoln and Woodlawn. When they arrived on scene they found 40-year-old Travis Shaw, who was later arrested for one count of 2nd-degree murder.

They also found a 42-year-old man in critical condition underneath a car at a house in the 900 block of South Mission. He died at the scene.

Police say this was not a random incident and the pair knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.