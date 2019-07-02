1 dead after car hits tractor-trailer in Trego County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Ransom, Kansas, is dead after a car accident in rural Trego County on Monday afternoon, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

The log shows James Rohr, 60, was killed when his 2007 Pontiac SUV drifted across the center line of northbound U-283 and collided with a tractor-trailer headed southbound. His Pontiac came to rest in the northbound lane, and he was wearing his seatbelt.

The other driver, 27-year-old Chance McMullen, had no apparent injuries from the crash. McMullen was driving a 2014 Peterbilt Semi. It came to rest in the west ditch of U-283.

The log says there was no known reason for Rohr to have crossed the center line.

