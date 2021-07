THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol says a man is dead following a motorcycle wreck on K25 in Thomas County south of Colby.

KHP says John McGuire, 47, of Fort Cobb, Oklahoma was traveling southbound on the highway when he veered off the right side of the road while driving through a curve.

Officials say McGuire collided with a Thomas County line sign and crashed. McGuire was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead on the scene.