1 dead after single-vehicle crash in SW Kansas

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 62-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle accident in southwest Kansas.

It happened Friday just after 11 a.m. in Hamilton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says William Reed, of Coolidge, Kan. was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 27 when his Ford pick-up truck left the roadway and entered a ditch.

The vehicle kept going southbound through a field before ultimately hitting a utility pole.

The vehicle was damaged by fire after it came to rest in the field.

Reed was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Reed’s next of kin has been notified.