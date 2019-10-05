1 dead after single-vehicle crash in SW Kansas

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 62-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle accident in southwest Kansas.

It happened Friday just after 11 a.m. in Hamilton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says William Reed, of Coolidge, Kan. was traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 27 when his Ford pick-up truck left the roadway and entered a ditch.

The vehicle kept going southbound through a field before ultimately hitting a utility pole.

The vehicle was damaged by fire after it came to rest in the field.

Reed was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. Reed’s next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories