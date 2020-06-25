1 hurt as 20 police units respond to shooting call at Keeper of the Plains

KSN’s Alexis Padilla saw several Wichita Police vehicles at the scene of a reported shooting near the Keeper of the Plains, at Central and Nims.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A large presence of police could be seen at the Keeper of the Plains early Thursday, as officers responded to reports of a shooting. One person was injured, dispatchers say.

A Sedgwick County dispatch supervisor told KSN 20 law enforcement units responded to the scene, officially in the 600 block of North Seneca. KSN’s Alexis Padilla saw many Wichita Police Department vehicles near Central and Nims, where the Keeper’s north parking lot is found.

The supervisor said Wichita EMS initially reported one patient suffered critical injuries, but she could not say whether that patient was taken to a hospital. She also could not say whether the patient suffered gunshot wounds.

Dispatch took the first shooting report at 12:50 a.m.

We have a crew on scene waiting for more information. Because of the large police presence, the public is encouraged to avoid the area.