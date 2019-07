Butler County, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was hurt in a single-car crash Sunday morning near El Dorado.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, it happened at 5:30 a.m. on I-35 in Butler County. The 18-year-old driver was going northbound when he left the roadway, lost control and rolled into a ditch.

The driver was left with a suspected serious injury.