WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was injured in an apartment fire early Friday morning in southeast Wichita.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews responded to smoke coming from a multi-story apartment in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow St.

Crews located the fire in an apartment on the ground level. Crews commenced a fire attack and search and found the man inside the door. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition by Sedgwick County EMS.

The fire is still under investigation.