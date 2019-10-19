1 in critical condition after car crash in west Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a crash in west Wichita.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Maple and Ridge.

Police say a truck was going southbound on Ridge road when it collided with a car going eastbound on Maple street.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

