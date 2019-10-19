1 in critical condition after car crash in west Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after a crash in west Wichita.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Maple and Ridge.

Police say a truck was going southbound on Ridge road when it collided with a car going eastbound on Maple street.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

KSN will continue to follow this story. We’ll keep you updated on KSN.COM and KSN News.