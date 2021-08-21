1 in critical condition after pointing a gun at Chanute Police

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting from Friday night in Chanute, Kansas.

The Chanute Police Department contacted the KBI around 8 p.m. to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

KBI’s early findings indicate the Chanute Police received a report of a suspicious person who was looking into vehicle windows in the area of 4th St. and Evergreen Ave. An officer from the Chanute Police Department responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. and located the man, later identified as Brandon Lee Schlichting, 28, of Chanute.

When the officer tried to make contact with him, Schlichting pulled a weapon from a holster and pointed it at the officer. The officer fired one time striking Schlichting in the head. The officer was not injured in the incident. Life-saving measures were attempted by the officer.

Additional law enforcement officers and EMS responded to the scene and continued life-saving measures. Schlichting was taken to the Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center and was later transported to the University of Kansas Medical Center. He is currently in critical condition. This investigation is ongoing.

