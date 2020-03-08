Breaking News
Kansas woman tests positive for coronavirus

1 injured after shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting on the 1200 block of North Broadway. This happened at a motel in north Wichita on Saturday just after 9:30 p.m.

According to police, a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

KSN is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

