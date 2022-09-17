KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured on Saturday morning from a 20-unit apartment fire in Kingman.
A news release from the Kingman Police Department says on Saturday, Sept. 17, around 8:18 a.m., first responders from Kingman and the surrounding areas responded to an apartment complex fire at 501 N. Thompson St. in Kingman.
One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but officials say there were no deaths in the fire.
The Kingman Police Department says the American Red Cross, as well as other local organizations, are on hand to assist displaced residents.
An investigation is ongoing.