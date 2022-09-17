KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured on Saturday morning from a 20-unit apartment fire in Kingman.

A news release from the Kingman Police Department says on Saturday, Sept. 17, around 8:18 a.m., first responders from Kingman and the surrounding areas responded to an apartment complex fire at 501 N. Thompson St. in Kingman.

One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but officials say there were no deaths in the fire.

(Courtesy: Dale Cheatum)

The Kingman Police Department says the American Red Cross, as well as other local organizations, are on hand to assist displaced residents.

An investigation is ongoing.