1 killed, 4 injured in southwest Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One woman has died and four others are in the hospital after a two-vehicle collision in southwest Wichita early Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a van and a passenger vehicle in the area of Hoover and MacArthur around 2:15 a.m. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicles were heading in opposite directions when one veered off the roadway before over-correcting and hitting the other.

The drivers of both vehicles and all passengers went to the hospital, where one person died from their injuries. Two people have serious injuries, and two others have critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol may have played a role in this accident.