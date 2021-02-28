1 man hospitalized, 70 homes without power following an accident near 21st and Tyler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been sent to an area hospital with injuries after he struck a light pole near 21st and Tyler St in a single-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon around 5:30 p.m.

“Upon officers arrival they discovered that there was a vehicle that had left the roadway, hit a telephone pole, and came to rest at a tree about 25 yards down,” explained WPD Sgt. Jerry Manuel. “An approximately 65 year old male was transported to a local hospital with basically no visual injuries but possible observation.”

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, power lines are down in the area. Evergy’s outage map indicates as many as 70 homes have been affected by the downed power lines.

Police and EMS are still on scene investigating the situation, they are asking people to avoid the area.

KSN News does have a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

