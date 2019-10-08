1 person injured in motorcycle crash in north Wichita

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Emergency personnel was sent out to 53 St. north of Seneca for a motorcycle crash. Police say an unidentified individual is in critical condition.

No information was given for the type of injuries the person sustained or what other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The collision happened Tuesday, around 4:15 p.m.

