1 person critically injured in Wichita apartment apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has suffered critical injuries after an apartment fire in downtown Wichita.

An apartment unit near the intersection of West Central avenue and North Waco street has caught fire, causing the sprinkler system to activate and provoking contact with Wichita Fire Department.

Wichita Fire Department are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area while they maintain the area.

Apartment fire, Central and Waco. Fire contacted to room of origin due to sprinkler system activation. Crews remain on scene, one victim – code red. Please avoid the area. #WichitaFD #ICTtraffic — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 15, 2019

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Please continue to follow KSN News as we bring you more information as the details in this fire continue to develop.