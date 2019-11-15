Live Now
1 person critically injured in Wichita apartment apartment fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has suffered critical injuries after an apartment fire in downtown Wichita.

An apartment unit near the intersection of West Central avenue and North Waco street has caught fire, causing the sprinkler system to activate and provoking contact with Wichita Fire Department.

Wichita Fire Department are asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area while they maintain the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Please continue to follow KSN News as we bring you more information as the details in this fire continue to develop.

