SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Just after 7:00 p.m., first responders were called out to a car wreck near W. 127th St. and S. 55th St., just southeast of Wichita.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed emergency crews did transport one person to an area hospital with serious injuries. Dispatch could not confirm how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing situation, we will continue to update this story as needed.