1 suspect arrested in fatal Lawrence shooting of Wichita man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lawrence police have arrested one suspect in the shooting death of a 21-year-old Wichita man near the University of Kansas campus and are looking for a second suspect.

Police spokesman Patrick Compton said in an email that 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero was arrested on Friday night in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting death of Christian Talib Willis.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that records show that Romero was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and was being held on a $1 million bond.