LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 1-year-old is being transported to a hospital via ambulance after being run over in Leon.

According to Butler County Dispatch, the child was found unresponsive around 4:30 p.m.

Dispatch says the child was initially going to be transported to Augusta from Bluestem High School, where they would then be flown to Wesley Hospital in Wichita.

KSN has a crew on the way and will provide more information once it becomes available.