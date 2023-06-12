WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A total of 10 arrests were made during this year’s Wichita Riverfest.

The Wichita Police Department says the majority of arrests came on the first day of the festival, with four people being arrested. There was one arrest on Sunday, three arrests on the following Thursday, and two made on the final Friday of the festival.

Police investigated a total of 14 crimes at Riverfest this year. In 2022 there, just two arrests were made.

Attendance was high this year but not quite as high as 2022. The festival says that’s due in part to Willie Nelson and his band performing at Riverfest that year.

In 2021, the festival was a hybrid year, with the events split between late spring and fall. The pandemic canceled the 2020 festival.

Final attendance numbers are expected to be released later this week.