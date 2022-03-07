DENVER (KDVR)— Gas prices continue to rise across the country. The national average for a gallon of gas rose above $4.00 on Monday morning.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel was $4.06.

Here are the least expensive states for gas as of Monday morning at 10 a.m. EST:

Missouri: $3.62 Oklahoma: $3.64 Kansas: $3.67 Arkansas: $3.69 South Dakota: $3.70 Iowa: $3.71 Texas: $3.72 Nebraska: $3.73 North Dakota: $3.73 Wyoming: $3.74

Even though these states have the lowest average gas prices in the country, according to AAA, they have all seen a significant rise in prices week-to-week.

Here’s a look at how much prices have risen since last week, according to AAA:

Missouri: up $. 30

up $. 30 Oklahoma: up $. 36

up $. 36 Kansas: up $. 30

up $. 30 Arkansas: up $. 46

up $. 46 South Dakota : up $. 26

: up $. 26 Iowa: up $. 32

up $. 32 Texas: up $. 44

up $. 44 Nebraska : up $. 32

: up $. 32 North Dakota: up $. 33

up $. 33 Wyoming: up $. 30

California is the most expensive state for gas, with an average price of $5.34 per gallon for regular, followed by Hawaii ($4.69) and Nevada ($4.59).

The Associated Press said the all-time high for average gasoline prices was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.

GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, said Monday that the U.S. was likely to break its record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today’s terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs, and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50,” said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty. … Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time.”

Oil prices soared early Monday before retreating. In midday trading, bench mark U.S. crude was up 2% to about $118 a barrel, and the international price gained 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down about 2%.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.