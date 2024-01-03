WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita City Council voted to approve a $10 million project to give Planeview a new community center. The project is using capital improvement dollars, originally designated for park improvements in the area.

The new community center will be five times bigger than the current center. It will have a gym, computer labs, and classrooms and provide a place for the community to come together. The council member representing the area, Mike Hoheisel, says it’s a win for a community that’s been underserved for a long time.

“My heart is in Planeview, it’s a great melting pot of people across the city and the district, they’ve needed some help and something to tie together the community for some time now,” said Hoheisel.

Council Member Hoheisel says with Colvin Elementary School directly across the street, the center provides a safe outlet.

“Reaching out to kids and giving them something to do aside from hanging out on the street and sometimes getting in trouble,” said Hoheisel.

He says the plan includes space to establish a food bank at the center, something he says is needed.

“It’s smack in the middle of a food desert. It could help. We do currently have a mobile food pantry that comes through there, and it’s very much utilized by the residents, so it’s something a little more permanent,” said Hoheisel.

The need for resources was noticed by pastor Jeff Gannon. His congregation at Chapel Hill Methodist Church brought Planeview Ministries to the community.

“We have a commitment to this neighborhood, and we’re deeply invested here. We desperately need a community center,” said Gannon.

He says they have been advocating for the new center for the past 10 years. He also says a police sub-station at the location should be considered.

“When people have a place they can gather, they feel valued, they feel as though their lives are important, and they’re not forgotten,” said Gannon.

Construction of the community center is set to start in 2025. The old Colvin Resource Center is connected to the elementary school. The school will take that space back.