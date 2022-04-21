WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — A 10-year-old girl is missing, Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help to find her.



Lily LeAnne Lester was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of S. West Street. Wichita Police say she ran away from home.



She was last seen wearing blue jeans, cowboy boots, a white t-shirt with pink collar and three different colored horses on the front, and possibly a “REALTREE” camo hoodie.



She stands 4’10” and weighs about 75 pounds.



Anyone with information is asked to call 911.