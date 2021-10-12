11-year-old girl shot in early morning drive-by

An 11-year-old girl is shot early Tuesday morning near 14th and Oliver. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A shooting in northeast Wichita and a young girl was hit. It happened a few minutes past midnight Tuesday morning near 13th Street and Oliver.

One witness said he saw a black SUV shoot into a house and speed away.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old girl was hit and was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her name is withheld.

A neighbor and close family friend of the victim said this incident hits close to home.

Robert Shelby said the community has worked hard to clean up the area and weed out the crime.

“I’m furious about it right now,” said Shelby. “That’s an 11-year-old child who got shot. There’s no sense for it. No reason. No rhyme. You shoot into a house and you’re going to hurt children,” Shelby said.

A suspect has not been identified. They are considered armed and dangerous. If you have information, call 911.