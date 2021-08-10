12-year-old girl dies in Sumner County accidental shooting

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday that last Friday, shortly after 11 a.m, deputies were dispatched to the 1500 Block of South Blackstone for a shooting.

According to Sumner County Sheriff’s office, while responding, deputies were told a 12-year-old Juvenile accidentally shot her 12-year-old sister in the face. The victim was not responsive, and CPR was administered. A police officer from Caldwell Police was asked to respond and arrived before Caldwell EMS arrived.

After administering life-saving measures for over forty minutes, the victim was declared deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

