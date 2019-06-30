$125,000 in damages at Wichita storage facility fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire at a storage facility in northeast Wichita.

Deputy Fire Chief Stuart Bevis tells KSN it happened just before 4 a.m. at 8121 east 45th street north, near 45th and rock.

Sedgwick County Fire responded and were able to control the fire. Wichita Fire also responded.

There were $125,000 in damages to the property.

Fire officials say there were several items damaged, including an RV, semi trailer, and a camper.

The cause is pending following further investigation by the Wichita Fire Department.