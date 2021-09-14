13-foot RV attempts to cross under 9’9” train trestle in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) — A vehicle crashed into a railroad trestle near Racine, in southwest Missouri Monday afternoon.

It was within sight of Seneca Rural Fire District’s main station at Racine. Firefighters rushed into action getting the male driver and female passenger emergency assistance.

The driver, Sherman Ferguson, 83, and the passenger, Elaine Ferguson, 93, of Somers, Montana, both had moderate injuries and were taken to the area hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The clearance for the trestle is 9’9.” The RV was a 13-feet tall 2013 Diplomat.