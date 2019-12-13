13-year-old in charge of big city project

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW) -What started as an essay contest, has now made a middle school student the head of a big city project.

13-year-old, Peyton McCormick submitted an essay about what she would do if she were mayor.

“Well, after speaking with the mayor, he said dogs were running loose and this is one way that dogs can get rid of their energy, so they’re not running loose in the town.,” said Peyton.

Her idea for the city was to build a dog park and, after being a regional winner of the essay contest, it got the Mayor’s attention.

“She was very specific and she picked out the location for this park, she had an idea on how to pay for it, an idea on who should staff it and it was a very impressive essay,” said Mayor Everett Green.

This essay was so impressive, the Mayor made Peyton the head of her own committee, in order to make this idea become a reality.

Just over a month ago, they broke ground on the park and Peyton’s parents said they couldn’t be more proud of their daughter.

“I’m just really proud of her for being so young and coming up with such a big idea,” said Peyton’s mother Sarah.

“With all of her activities, she’s running from one event to another till about nine at night so it’s pretty exciting to see her accomplished this,” said Peyton’s father Brad.

The park is expected to be completed by the beginning of summer and Peytons said she is eager to see everyone, including her dog, have the chance to check it out.

If you would like to donate, you can contact the Scott Community Foundation at (620)872-3790.

