WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita teenager has been arrested after causing security concerns at an elementary school.

Police say there was some kind of disturbance near Truesdell Middle School Thursday afternoon that prompted nearby Woodman Elementary School to go into “lock-out mode.”

The 14-year-old, whose name is being withheld at this time, was arrested.

Police say they will release more information tomorrow.

Follow up at KSN.com as this story continues to develop.