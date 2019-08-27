Teen taken into custody after threat made to Sedgwick Public Schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Yesterday evening, the Sedgwick Police Department and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office investigated a threat of potential violence against Sedgwick Public Schools.

A 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody for the alleged criminal threat.

No additional details have been given about the alleged threat.

This was an isolated incident and there is not an active threat at this time.

The sheriff’s office stated they take incidents like this very seriously and encourage anyone who hears of a threat to contact them immediately.

This evening, the Sedgwick Police Department and the Sheriff's Office investigated a threat of potential violence…

Posted by Harvey County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 26, 2019

