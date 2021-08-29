15 and Mahomies playground opens at Martin Luther King Jr. Park serving as a safe place for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 15 and Mahomies playground is officially open at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made a special appearance for the grand opening Saturday afternoon.

What made Saturday so special for the playground opening, it was the 53rd anniversary of King’s “I have a dream speech.”

Around the playground, you’ll find different quotes from Martin Luther King Jr.

“When I first had the vision for 15 and the Mahomeies, this was the thing that I wanted to get done,” Mahomes said.

“Serves as a safe place for kids of all background and abilities to play safely,” said Marques Fitch, the executive director of 15 and the Mahomies.

Comica Shaw, who lives nearby, loves the tribute to MLK and loves that Mahomes has put investment in the community’s children.

“Just to have a park close that we could walk to that would be safe and a lot of fun for the boys to be able to get exercise,” Shaw said.

Like most fans of Mahomes, she was excited to see him take time on a hot Saturday afternoon to open the park.

“Us coming today, we did not expect to see him so it was a welcome addition,” she said.

FOX4 talked to people who were a bit surprise to see Mahomes.

They didn’t think he would be there because of COVID-19 protocols.

Fans said it was so cool to see him out and out of uniform and in normal clothes.