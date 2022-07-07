WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riley County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Manhattan teenager, who they think may be in Wichita.

15-year-old Nevin was last seen early this morning in Manhattan, wearing a blue Looney Tunes hoodie.

Nevin stands 5 feet 2 inches, has brown hair, and is approximately 120 lbs. If you have any information about their whereabouts, the Riley County Police Department asks that you contact the department at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.