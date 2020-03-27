150 non-violent offenders released from Sedgwick Co. Jail amid concerns over Coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — About 150 inmates have been released from the Sedgwick County Jail in the past two weeks.

This comes as the number of Coronavirus cases increase in the county.

KSN spoke with District Attorney Marc Bennett on Thursday. He says he asked the Sheriff to compile a list of inmates about two weeks ago.

Bennett says they identified who was in jail on criminal cases and who were non-violent offenders.

The inmates released, Bennett says, were those who had committed low level property crimes or had either traffic or drug offenses.

Bennett says those being housed at the jail who are facing murder, rape or anything that would classify as a level 4 offense will not be released.

“It is not at all a get out of jail free card, these are folks that in the normal course of business that if we were just having normal court sometime in the next week, week and a half, two weeks would get in front of a judge, have their matter attended to and would very likely get out anyway,” said Bennett.

He says the reason for doing this is if the virus were to get into the jail, he wants the Sheriff to have some free space to quarantine people.

“If we have no capacity to let people out, at some point the jail will be well over capacity and that’s not a workable solution, so, the Sheriff needs some space to manage his population in there,” said Bennett.

Bennett says they are taking a pragmatic approach to not only keep the public safe, but also to not overcrowd the jail during the Coronavirus pandemic.