MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road.

The teen’s ATV left the road and landed in the ditch.

KHP shared the subject was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.