169 school districts in Kansas receive grants for safety upgrades

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Security is getting tighter at schools across the state thanks to the Safe and Secure Schools State Aid Grants.

169 school districts in Kansas are receiving money for security upgrades and additional safety measures.

Wichita Public Schools (WPS) has been granted the most money out of any other district; nearly $1 million.

“It’s wonderful that our legislators found the funds so that we can help keep our schools safe,” said Terri Moses, Director of Safety for Wichita Public Schools.

WPS is using the money for upgraded surveillance cameras, classroom door locks and much more.

“Two years in a row now, in the appropriations bill, the legislature has give us $5 million each year,” said Susan McMahan, School Safety Specialist with the Kansas State Department of Education.

This year, in order to receive money, the state narrowed the scope by requiring district applicants to focus on meeting two of the nine standards in its safety plans.

McMahan said standard one includes infrastructure protection and ways to make an actual school building safer.

She said standard two focuses on safety systems like cameras and buzzers.

“Even if it’s just one door entry to a rural school, let’s focus on that and see what we can do,” said McMahan.

“It makes the state a little bit more equal in terms of how we’re dealing with situations,” said Moses.

While WPS received about $300,000 less than it requested, school safety officials said they’ll focus on what they can achieve this year.

“We asked for more than we got because we knew there were other things we would like to do,” said Moses. “so, I’m happy that we received it, but certainly, we will look for that funding in future years.”

WPS is already working on installing its safety upgrades.

The school districts that received funding have until June of 2020 to use the grant money.

Other districts in Sedgwick County who received grants include Derby, Valley Center, Mulvane, Clearwater, Renwick, and Cheney.

For the full list of grant recipients, how much each district requested and how much each one was awarded, click here.