Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis

19-year-old man arrested in double homicide in Topeka

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old in a double homicide in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Larry Huggins III, of Topeka, was booked Thursday night into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Bond is expected to be set at a Friday morning court appearance.

His arrest stems from a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Owen Hughes and 21-year-old Reginald McKinney Jr.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories