2-alarm ‘heavy fire’ at northeast Wichita duplex

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Fire department was working a “heavy fire” at a northeast Wichita duplex Sunday night.

Sedgwick County dispatchers and the Wichita Fire twitter confirmed a 2-alarm fire around 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of East 13th Street North. The address matches the area northeast of the MacDonald Golf Course.

They did not say whether EMS was called to treat any patients.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area of East 13th Street from Hillside to Oliver.

