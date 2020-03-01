2 dead in separate Gove County collisions

GOVE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two men are dead in separate collisions on mile maker 95 in Gove County. This happened just after 7 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a man was riding a motorcycle on I-70 when he lost control of his bike and was struck by two vehicles. Both cars stopped at the scene and waited for police to arrive.

Authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KHP says traffic was blocked off due to the accident. Another vehicle not related to the first accident tried going past the diversion and hit a firetruck as a result. The man was pronounced dead.

The names of the two victims are yet to be released.

