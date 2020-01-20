2 dead, others injured in KCMO shooting

Two people are dead and at least 15 people were injured in a shooting outside of a Kansas City, MO, nightclub late Sunday night. (WDAF)

Investigators say they were called to the area of 40 Hwy & Noland Road on a shooting at around 11:30pm on Sunday. A suspect was reportedly trying to get into a nightclub called, “9ine Ultra Lounge”; a fight happened, and Kansas City police officers say the suspect started shooting. A security guard is believed to have shot and killed the suspect. A woman was also shot and killed, but her relation to the suspect is unknown.

Of the 15 people believed hurt, three people were hospitalized with critical injuries. Investigators were not immediately able to verify if all of those victims were shot or injured in other ways.

“It just puts such a tragic end to such a wonderful day in Kansas City,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Bakers said. “It is hard to stand here, beyond the cold, and talk about this kind of tragedy in really one of the best days Kansas City has had in a long time.”