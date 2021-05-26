2 fired from unit that investigates police misconduct

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two employees of an independent unit that investigates accusations of excessive police force or misconduct in Wyandotte County have been fired because of comments that were made on an audio recording.

The county prosecutor’s office said in a news release Wednesday that the remarks “violated the office’s code of conduct.” The release didn’t provide the names of the former employees of the Community Integrity Unit or describe what they said.

The release only said that the recording was made during working hours and that the prosecutor’s office was made aware of it last week.

