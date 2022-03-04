HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Harvey County Detention Center deputies have been fired amid an internal investigation into harassment claims.

The Harvey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that an investigation was started on Feb. 18 “following notification of allegations of harassment involving two detention deputies.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not give any further indication as to the allegations. No criminal charges were involved.

“Our office expects to be held to a high moral standard by our communities. The incident identified areas for improvement in how we train and educate our deputies moving forward. We understand the seriousness of this issue and remain committed to establishing a comfortable work environment for all,” The sheriff’s office said in the post.