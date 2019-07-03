2 Hays runaways teens abandon car with guns in Hutchinson

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Hays Police and Ellis County Sheriff are asking for help locating two local teens suspected of running away from home overnight.

13-year-old Ariel Neuburger and 16-year-old Lyndon Huxman are suspected of running off together somewhere between 1 and 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The two teens are suspected of taking a Huxman’s grandmothers vehicle without her knowledge. The vehicle was found later Wednesday morning in Orchard Park in Hutchinson without the teens.

In the vehicle, police found articles of clothing and guns that were allegedly taken by Huxman from his parents.

Family members are sharing posters of the children and the Center for Missing and Exploited Children are also making flyers to help in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call; 911, Hays Police Department at (785) 625-1030, or the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office at (785) 625-1040.